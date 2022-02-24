Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. Video / CNN / ABC / @SpectatorIndex / ELINTnews

A New Zealand journalist based in Ukraine says there is a feeling that "life goes on" in the capital after explosions rocked several Ukraine cities in the early hours of Thursday.

Tom Mutch, who is currently in Kyiv, said he was woken up by his flatmate in the early hours of the morning but did not hear any explosions.

Mutch has since been out on the streets and said people are lining up at ATMs and certain shops remain open but he hasn't seen any panic.

"It looks way too normal. Everyone has a glum look on their face but no one is running around, no one is shouting, no one's panicking."

Tom Mutch is a New Zealand photographer who is currently based in the capital of Ukraine. Photo / Tom Mutch

Mutch said he knows of people who are trying to leave the region but said, for now, he will remain based in the capital.

"I'm personally not feeling too bad, I feel like a weird calm," he said.

"It's kind of like life goes on, there's nothing you can really do about what has happened. What's happened has happened and you've just got to make the best of it."

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "special military operation". Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it "full-scale war".

Mutch said things are very "orderly", as residents knew this day was coming.

"There's almost a feeling of relief because 'okay a bandaid has now been ripped off'. We know it's happening because for every night for the last two weeks we've been hearing 'it's happening tonight'."

Explosions were heard near the city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

Just after 6pm NZT, the people of Ukraine began waking up to the Russian invasion. Sirens sounded in Kyiv, warning the population the city is under attack, as explosions could be heard in the distance.

In a televised address as the attack began, Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would "lead to consequences you have never seen in history".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video statement declaring martial law. He told Ukrainians that the United States was gathering international support to respond to Russia. He urged residents to stay calm and remain home.