Hammond’s body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A Givealittle page has been set up to cover costs to bring Hammond home.

Akuhata Edward Robert Hammond, 36, died in Thailand.

The page said: “Our much-loved son, brother and for so many a friend, Akuhata tragically lost his life while on holiday in Thailand.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss and wish to bring him back to New Zealand so his family and friends can say their final goodbyes.

“The costs involved in bringing him home are significant, and we are reaching out for any support to help make this possible.

“Your kindness and generosity during this difficult time would mean the world to us. Thank you for helping us bring Akuhata home.”

The Givealittle page said costs would cover transport to bring him home to Mahia as well as funeral expenses.

Family and friends have started posting tributes to Hammond online.

One person wrote, “Our Akuhata, how could you leave us like a rock star at just 36 in Bangkok? We’re so upset you didn’t invite any of us to the party!

“Our hearts are breaking as we work to bring you home and ensure you have the send-off you deserve. You are deeply loved.”

The person said that once Hammond’s body was back from Thailand, he would spend a short time in Auckland before his journey back home to Mahia.