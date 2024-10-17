The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

Two long-standing members of the New Zealand String Quartet have suddenly quit the ensemble over mismanagement of “serious and sensitive issues” and conflicts of interest in their university teaching roles.

Married couple Helene Pohl and Rolf Gjelsten, the first violinist and cellist of the national ensemble, have performed with the group for 30 years. They are also long-time members of staff at Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Music.

A statement released by the New Zealand String Quartet Trust said Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington raised “serious issues of concern”.

“Helene and Rolf have acknowledged that, in the course of their teaching at VUW’s Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music, they failed to manage serious and sensitive issues appropriately, in particular relating to conflict of interest matters.