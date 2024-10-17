Advertisement
New Zealand String Quartet couple quit after ‘conflict of interest’ while teaching

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Two long-standing members of the New Zealand String Quartet have suddenly quit the ensemble over mismanagement of “serious and sensitive issues” and conflicts of interest in their university teaching roles.

Married couple Helene Pohl and Rolf Gjelsten, the first violinist and cellist of the national ensemble, have performed with the group for 30 years. They are also long-time members of staff at Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Music.

A statement released by the New Zealand String Quartet Trust said Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University of Wellington raised “serious issues of concern”.

“Helene and Rolf have acknowledged that, in the course of their teaching at VUW’s Te Kōkī New Zealand School of Music, they failed to manage serious and sensitive issues appropriately, in particular relating to conflict of interest matters.

“Helene and Rolf have offered their resignations, which the board has accepted.”

The New Zealand String Quartet Helene Pohl (left), Monique Lapins, Rolf Gjelsten and Gillian Ansell. Lapins left the quartet in June.
The statement said the couple understood their conduct fell short of the values of the New Zealand String Quartet Trust as well as the university’s staff conduct policy.

“All parties want to acknowledge and apologise to those affected by these issues. As a result of these issues, Helene and Rolf felt it was in the best interests of everyone involved that they resigned with immediate effect. Their 30 years’ service with the Quartet is acknowledged.”

It also said the pair would be replaced by guest artists in the upcoming season.

Their profiles and images have been removed from the quartet’s website.

“Where possible the Quartet intends to fulfil its remaining 2024 engagements and to present its 2025 season with the addition of special guest artists as it commences the recruitment process for new permanent players to join the ensemble.”

Victoria University has been approached for comment.

