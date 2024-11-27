A Jewish student’s shirt was graffitied by classmates with phrases such as “belongs in a chamber” “owner of Hollywood”, and “I hate Jews!!!”. Photo / supplied
WARNING: This article contains antisemitic, racist and violent language.
New Zealand’s Jewish community has seen an increase in anti-Semitic incidents during the past 13 months, including death threats, and abusive behaviour.
In a new report provided to the Herald by the New Zealand Jewish Council, figures showed in the 12 months from October 7, 2023, there were 227 recorded anti-Semitic incidents - a jump from 166 incidents in the eight-and-a-half years prior.
“Since the start of 2024, the number and severity of antisemitic incidents has decreased, however, there are still approximately 3.6 times more reported incidents than prior to 7 October 2023,” the report said.
The former Ministry for Primary Industries staff member’s account was used to send messages to Jewish women, including comments that “Hitler was right” and “you guys should never exist”.
A Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission spokesperson told the Herald they were concerned to receive the New Zealand Jewish Council’s Antisemitism in New Zealand report of unprecedented levels of antisemitism in Aotearoa New Zealand since October 7, 2023.
“The commission condemns all forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism. We all want to live peacefully and go about our daily lives without fear for our wellbeing and safety or for that of our loved ones.
‘We recognise that tensions are heightened for some communities in Aotearoa following international events and crises, including concerns over safety and security. We encourage people to be well-informed, and respectful and to avoid hateful language when discussing the conflict in the Middle East.”
New Zealand Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses said members of New Zealand’s small Jewish community have increasingly been targeted, intimidated and discriminated against, through physical attacks, threats of violence, boycotts of people’s businesses and careers, and harassment of students since October 7, 2023.
“Such actions would rightly never be justified or tolerated against any other minority under the guise of opposition to overseas events,” she said.
“We call on the Government to provide an emphatic message clearly condemning these sorts of actions.