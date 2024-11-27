Figures showed there were five anti-Semitic assaults reported in the past 12 months, a jump from two in the past eight and a half years.

Meanwhile, there were 40 recorded threats against members of the Jewish community.

In one incident, a Jewish intermediate school student was pushed to the ground and threatened with a stick.

“[He] had “Free Palestine” yelled in his face while his eyes were covered from behind and later was punched in the head and told that he could not wear his kippa at school,” the report detailed.

A man told a Jewish woman who went to the Auckland Museum to view the blue lights, in the presence of NZ Police “I’m going kill you, I’m going to f**king to kill you”.

The anti-Israel protesters at the event were shouting, “gas the Jews”, “f**k the Jews”, “n**ggers” and “you dogs”.

In July this year, a government employee who blamed anti-Semitic messages sent from his social media accounts on a hacker quit his job after being told he was under employment investigation.

The former Ministry for Primary Industries staff member’s account was used to send messages to Jewish women, including comments that “Hitler was right” and “you guys should never exist”.

A Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission spokesperson told the Herald they were concerned to receive the New Zealand Jewish Council’s Antisemitism in New Zealand report of unprecedented levels of antisemitism in Aotearoa New Zealand since October 7, 2023.

“The commission condemns all forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism. We all want to live peacefully and go about our daily lives without fear for our wellbeing and safety or for that of our loved ones.

‘We recognise that tensions are heightened for some communities in Aotearoa following international events and crises, including concerns over safety and security. We encourage people to be well-informed, and respectful and to avoid hateful language when discussing the conflict in the Middle East.”

A Jewish student’s shirt was vandalised by classmates to look like a concentration camp uniform, including a yellow star and number. Photo / supplied.

New Zealand Jewish Council spokeswoman Juliet Moses said members of New Zealand’s small Jewish community have increasingly been targeted, intimidated and discriminated against, through physical attacks, threats of violence, boycotts of people’s businesses and careers, and harassment of students since October 7, 2023.

“Such actions would rightly never be justified or tolerated against any other minority under the guise of opposition to overseas events,” she said.

“We call on the Government to provide an emphatic message clearly condemning these sorts of actions.

“Further we call on the various agencies to view such actions with the level of seriousness they deserve.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

