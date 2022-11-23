Fatal dairy stabbing, man charged over hit and run and Kiwis asked to spend sensibly just a day before the biggest sales hit in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

New Zealand GPs are the most burnt out in a survey of doctors from 10 similar countries.

The Commonwealth Fund has questioned doctors from wealthy countries about their stress levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, grouping them into those under and over 55 years old.

Fifty-seven per cent of New Zealand GPs in the younger group, and 40 per cent in the older group, said they were burnt out - more than any other country.

About 75 per cent of younger GPs here said they had experienced emotional distress - again, the highest ranking - with older GPs sitting in the middle of the pack on 45 per cent.

By comparison, in lowest ranked Switzerland just 13 per cent said they were burnt out.

Doctors from Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Sweden were also surveyed.

Royal College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said about 400 doctors here responded.

He was not surprised by the results because of the workforce shortages and the lack of support.

“It’s another wake-up call to what we’ve been seeing happen over the last two or three years that this is genuine - especially when we start comparing it to other western countries,” he said.

Short-term, more international doctors and nurses were needed to help boost the workforce, he said.

Beyond that, more New Zealand doctors needed to be trained.



