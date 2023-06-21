High police presence at the Tauranga courthouse today. Photo / Sandra Conchie

There is a heavy police presence inside and outside the Tauranga courthouse this morning ahead of the appearance of gang members following a public brawl in Mount Maunganui.

Eight people were arrested after members of the Mongols and Greazy Dogs gangs clashed on Maunganui Rd on Wednesday morning.

Some were carrying weapons and police transported one person to hospital with serious injuries, Western Bay Of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple others received minor injuries.

A reporter at the scene said at least 20 police staff were surrounding the court complex this morning and number of officers were inside the building.

Yesterday three people were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault.

Another five people were taken into custody on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of offensive weapons.

“The behaviour of these groups is not acceptable, unlawful gang behaviour will not be tolerated and will be met with firm enforcement action,” Paxton said.

Meanwhile, following two separate gang-related incidents, eight vehicles have been impounded and other infringements issued following gang tangi earlier this month in the Bay of Plenty.

Five vehicles were impounded at a tangi in Welcome Bay involving the Greazy Dogs on June 1, four for failing to stop for police and one for sustained loss of traction.

Two drivers had their licences suspended for excessive speed, while three people have appeared in court – one for speeding offences and two for obstruction.

Fourteen infringements were issued by police on the day.

Investigations were still ongoing in relation to offending on the roads in the Eastern Bay of Plenty during the tangi for slain Barbarians president Steven Taiatini on June 14.