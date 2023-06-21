Gangs: Vehicles impounded following tangi and anti social driving in Bay of Plenty

The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini has involved hundreds of cars and motorbikes. Video / NZ Herald

Eight vehicles have been impounded and other infringements issued following two gang tangi earlier this month in the Bay of Plenty.

Bay of Plenty district commander superintendent Tim Anderson said five vehicles were impounded at a tangi in Welcome Bay involving the Greazy Dogs on June 1, four for failing to stop for police and one for sustained loss of traction.

Two drivers had their licenses suspended for excessive speed, while three people have appeared in court – one for speeding offences and two for obstruction.

Anderson said 14 infringements were issued by police on the day.

Investigations were still ongoing in relation to offending on the roads in the Eastern Bay of Plenty during the tangi for slain Barbarians president Steven Taiatini on June 14.

“The post-tangi investigation phase is under way across the Bay of Plenty to identify offences committed and to identify the perpetrators of the offending,” Anderson said.

“This includes infringement notices for traffic-related offending such as allowing passengers to ride in a dangerous manner, and not wearing seatbelts. Three vehicles have been impounded at this stage.

“This is on top of a successful operation on the day of the tangi and in the days following, which saw gang-related vehicles stopped and searched by Police under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023,” he said.

As a result, nine people were arrested and three people have been summonsed to appear in court.

“Those arrested and summonsed are facing a range of charges, including for firearms and drug-related offending, and possession of offensive weapons and ammunition.

“We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.”



