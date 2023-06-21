Multiple people were injured, police say. Photo / NZME

Eight people have been arrested following a gang-related incident in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Western Bay Of Plenty area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said police responded to reports of disorder on Maunganui Rd, near the intersection with Bain St, around 9.30am today, involving two different groups of gang members.

“Some of those involved were carrying weapons and several people dispersed upon police arrival.

“Police transported one person to hospital with serious injuries and multiple others received minor injuries,” Paxton said.

Three people were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault.

Another five people have been taken into custody on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of offensive weapons.

Inquiries were continuing.

“The behaviour of these groups is not acceptable, unlawful gang behaviour will not be tolerated and will be met with firm enforcement action,” Paxton said.

Police are seeking footage of the incident and witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. and reference file number 230621/6004.

Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A kindergarten in the area had earlier gone into lockdown.

An employee at Maunganui All Day Kindergarten on Miro St, who asked not to be named, said the police had given the kindergarten the all clear.

“We’re all fine.”

The employee said the kindergarten had gone into lockdown but was not in lockdown anymore.