New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria launches with pōwhiri at Ōrākei Marae

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria launches with a pōwhiri at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae. Photo / Michael Craig 28 August 2023 New Zealand Herald photograph Michael Craig

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria returns to Auckland Viaduct Event Centre after a four-year hiatus and organisers are promising an exciting fresh new perspective.

The event started with an official opening at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Marae, who gifted the name kahuria to Fashion Week - ‘Kahu’ translated means garment or cloak, and ‘Kahuria’ means to adorn.

NZFW personifies Kahuria by enabling designers to share their designs with the world.

Image 1 of 12 : The karanga conducted by the kaikaranga calling visitors onto the marae.

The first runway show is a collection by Kiri Nathan, the first Māori designer to have the honour of being the opening show in the event’s 20 years.

From August 29 until September 2, fashionistas of all styles and tastes can enjoy more than 50 runway shows, events seminars, talks, and workshops that feature the artistic works of more than 70 designers from Aotearoa and abroad with sustainability a key focus for the event.

General manager Yasmin Farry describes the programme as an exciting mix of industry-focussed fashion shows along with runway extravaganzas, panel talks, workshops and parties which are all open to the public.

“From the graduate show and Viva Next Generation show, through to iconic designers such as Kate Sylvester , NomD and Zambesi, Fashion Week’s provides a platform to elevate and uplift New Zealand design, not just to New Zealanders but to the world,” Farry said.

Viva, the New Zealand Herald’s premium fashion and lifestyle brand, is proud to be the media partner of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, and is reporting on all the action from the front row and backstage.

Along with a full interview with Yasmin Farry, you’ll find Viva Daily video despatches from on the ground, new season shopping guides, indepth articles and more at Viva.co.nz