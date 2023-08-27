It’s about that time of year when look-at-me shoes are de rigueur, and whether you’re a footwear obsessive or someone who simply appreciates the way a particular shape or style of shoe can transform a look, all eyes are on what everyone will be wearing at this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria.

Photographers will be keenly taking note of what front-row attendees and peacocks on the street will be wearing, particularly shoes as they are one wardrobe item on full display during the week.

It’s a good excuse, then, to corral some of the most head-turning shoes on offer for spring, and on our radar there’s everything from two-tone loafers to sculptural heels.

When considering a look, often it’s easiest to start from the bottom up, and a good shoe can help define an outfit’s silhouette and mood.

Shoes compiled by Annabel Dickson.