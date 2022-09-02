After a sunny start to spring, more rain and cold is on the way. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

After a sunny start to spring, more rain and cold is on the way. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Kiwis might have been celebrating a golden start to spring over the past few days but winter looks set to take a last bite with snow, winds and rain all possible in the coming days.

That includes a major Southern Ocean storm potentially bringing snow and wind to the south of the country while Auckland and the North Island are likely to be hit by heavy rains, forecaster WeatherWatch says.

Fellow forecaster MetService also sees and "active and chilly start" to September after what was the wettest and warmest winter in New Zealand's recorded history.

Saturday's emojicast:



☁️

☁️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌧️☁️

🌧️🌤️

🌧



🌧️🌧

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌧️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️

🌧️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 2, 2022

Across the country today, cloudy skies and rain are expected in all areas apart from Canterbury

That means Auckland residents can expect a fine morning before showers and rain develop in the afternoon as the city head for a Saturday high of 17c.

Sunday should then be relatively fine before heavy rainfall hits Monday and Tuesday, MetService says.

Whangārei in the north will be hit by even more falls as the city reaches a high of 18C today but rain continues from today all through next week until Friday.

Hamilton, meanwhile, could be hit by heavy rain this evening as it heads for a top of 16C with heavy falls possible on Monday and Tuesday also.

August saw rainfall and temperature records fall across NZ, with many winter records smashed. September sees an active and chilly start, but short-term relief from rainfall is possible in the latter half.

Latest MetService long-range forecast is at https://t.co/Pg4NeIAzod pic.twitter.com/NVWknoQfYr — MetService (@MetService) September 2, 2022

Tauranga residents are set for rain and a high of 17C today before heavy falls develop on Monday and Tuesday.

Further south, Wellington and the Cook Strait will be blasted by strong winds, gusting 100km/h in exposed places.

The city can expect a top of 15C as morning rain clears for breaks of fine weather. Sunday should then be fine with a top of 14C.

In the South Island, Christchurch looks set for a mostly fine and rain free week, with a few showers possible as the city heads for a balmy top of 20C.

Dunedin and Invercargill, however, are likely to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds this morning as Invercargill temperatures range from 7C to 10C over the next few days.

VIDEO: Weekend weather: Cold southerly to blast lower South Island as low develops over Tasman https://t.co/il8KAg8k8K via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) September 1, 2022

WeatherWatch says the Southern Ocean storm could send snow flurries into parts of Southland on Sunday.

A strong wind warning is in place for parts of coastal Southland and Stewart Island on Sunday.

Heavy rain was also expected overnight along the South Island's West Coast.