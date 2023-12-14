The 2019 NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton. It returns to the city in 2024.

Hamilton has scored a bullseye with the city to host the New Zealand Darts Masters for the fourth time.

The tournament, set to be held from August 16-17 at Claudelands’ Globox Arena, will be the culmination of the World Series of Darts’ 2024 global tour.

August 16 will be the first round, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final taking place the following day.

The New Zealand round of the World Series moved to Hamilton in 2019 from Auckland.

Hamilton also hosted the round in 2022 and in August this year, which saw Rob Cross edge out Nathan Aspinall 8 - 7 in a thrilling final.

The event is going to be broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matt Porter said New Zealand had always been a very popular destination.

“This year’s event in Hamilton was a huge success.

“Darts in New Zealand is getting stronger each year. Our annual visit to Hamilton is a chance for the domestic stars to shine in front of their home fans, while seeing some of the biggest names in darts.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the tournament was going to be a great boost to the local economy.

“We’re fortunate to have an exceptional network of sport and recreational facilities in our city that allow us to host prestigious events like the New Zealand Darts Masters.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale on December 19 but people can register as a priority member to gain early access on December 18.

