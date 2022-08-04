World champ Peter Wright is out for health reasons and has been replaced by this man, Belgian star Van den Bergh, who won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters in June. Photo / Supplied

World champ Peter Wright is out for health reasons and has been replaced by this man, Belgian star Van den Bergh, who won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters in June. Photo / Supplied

A line-up of superstar players is now confirmed and later this month Kiwi darts fans will again be making the pilgrimage to Hamilton for the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts – the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters, at Claudelands' GLOBOX Arena in Hamilton on August 26 and 27.

Far from its roots as a pub sport for amateurs, the modern darts tournament has captured the imagination of millions, renowned for its high energy, festival atmosphere, with costumed, chanting fans and global television audiences.

Now, after a Covid-induced pause, the World Series returns with all the colour and excitement that has made it a unique sporting experience on a global scale in a $29 million professional tour.

Hamilton City Council general manager for venues, tourism and major events, Sean Murray, says the scene is set for a great championship and a great spectacle.

"We're excited to have this globally-televised tournament returning to Hamilton," said Murray.

History-making women's star Fallon Sherrock is also making the trip Down Under. She became the inaugural PDC Women's World Darts Matchplay champion just last month. Photo / Supplied

"We were impressed by the energy and enthusiasm of the fans who came from throughout the country to be part of the event in 2019. We can't wait to welcome local and visiting darts fans back to GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands for another unforgettable two days of quality entertainment and fierce competition."

The two-day format this year sees the action begin on Friday August 26 as the PDC stars line up against the Oceanic representatives in round one.

The second day on Saturday, August 27 sees the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final held as the destiny of the title is discovered.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matthew Porter says that the players can't wait to get back to Australia and New Zealand for the first time since 2019, with the World Series having already visited New York, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam this year.

"With live events getting back to normal around the world, we've been excited to see our fans returning to our championships in their thousands," said Porter.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matthew Porter says Kiwi fans are some of the most passionate outside of Europe. Photo / Supplied

"Kiwi fans are some of the most passionate outside of Europe, and we know the top players love playing for New Zealand audiences. We had a tremendous reception when we were last in Hamilton in 2019. We're expecting a sold-out event with fans from throughout the country coming to Hamilton, and they'll be seeing two brilliant nights of top-class darts."

The list of players for 2022 is impressive. Headlining the eight-player PDC line-up for Hamilton are three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen and current world number one Gerwyn Price.

Premier League top performers Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, and Joe Cullen will also make the trip Down Under, alongside history-making women's star Fallon Sherrock.

Reigning world champion Peter Wright was keen to attend, but has withdrawn from the World Series tournaments to undergo further medical treatment for an ongoing gallstone problem.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the visits to Australia and New Zealand, but after further medical checks I have to put my health first," said Wright.

Wright will be replaced amongst the eight PDC representatives in the 16-player events by Belgian star Van den Bergh, who won the Nordic Darts Masters and Dutch Darts Masters events in June to claim his first two World Series of Darts titles.

The scene at Claudelands arena in 2019 when the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts was last held here. Photo / Supplied

The PDC's World Series of Darts first visited New Zealand in 2015, with Van Gerwen being the NZ Darts Masters' reigning champion – and the Dutchman returns Down Under having won the Premier League and World Matchplay this year, despite also needing a wrist operation in June.

Local fans also can't wait to see Fallon Sherrock in action in New Zealand for the first time; Sherrock smashed the glass ceiling for female players by being the first to win a match in the PDC's World Championship, before repeating that feat many times in the past three years, while she recently won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay event.

Lining up against the eight PDC ranked players are eight of our region's best. Kiwis Bernie Smith and Kayden Milne and Australia's Mal Cuming recently sealed their spots after coming through the Oceanic qualifiers. They will join Australia's World Cup of Darts winners Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock in Hamilton, with PDC Tour Card holder Gordon Mathers also set to feature as one of the eight regional representatives.

That leaves two places in the line-up for top-ranked Kiwis, with New Zealand's World Cup of Darts pairing Ben Robb and Warren Parry in pole position to claim the final two spots, as they lead the DPNZ Order of Merit with two ProTour events remaining on August 6 and 7 – although Kiwi star Haupai Puha is amongst those intent on snatching a qualifying place.

Because of the flexibility of the GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands, a family zone is available, and all bookings in this area must include at least one under-18.

Tickets are in hot demand, but there are still some tickets available on both nights.

For more information, see https://claudelands.co.nz/events/all-events/event/nz-darts-masters-2022

TAB New Zealand Darts Masters

PDC Representatives

• Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, James Wade, Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Fallon Sherrock

Oceanic Representatives

• Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock, Gordon Mathers, Bernie Smith, Kayden Milne, Mal Cuming plus the top two non-qualified players from DPNZ Order of Merit following events in Christchurch on August 6 and 7.