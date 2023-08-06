Jonny Tata narrowly beaten in quarters by eventual winner of 2023 NZ Darts Masters

Jonny Tata was making his big-stage debut at the 2023 NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton. Photo / Whakaata Māori

After stunning upsets over high-profile competitors, both Jonny Tata and Haupai Puha (Ngāti Porou) bowed out in the quarter-finals of the 2023 NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton on Saturday.

Off the back of dumping two-time world champion Peter Wright of Scotland out of the competition on Friday, big-stage debutant Tata was narrowly beaten by eventual tournament-winner Rob Cross 5-6 in his quarter-final.

Cross went on to defeat fellow English professional Nathan Aspinall 8-7 in the final to end a five-year wait for a world series title.

Earlier, Aspinall had eased past Puha 6-1 in their quarter-final, with the Kiwi professional unable to emulate the performance that saw him dispatch world No 13 Dimitri van den Bergh of Belgium 6-2 in round one.

NZ Masters Darts winner, Englishman Rob Cross. Photo / Sven Mandel



