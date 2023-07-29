Peter Wright is among the world champions coming to Hamilton next week. Photo / Professional Darts Corporation

Peter Wright is among the world champions coming to Hamilton next week. Photo / Professional Darts Corporation

The World Series of Darts returns to the Waikato next week when eight top players from Australia and New Zealand will take on some of the world’s best in the New Zealand Darts Masters competition.

Reigning New Zealand Darts Masters champion Gerwyn Price is among the champions coming to Hamilton aiming to defend his title, alongside current World champion Michael Smith and colourful star Peter Wright.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matthew Porter says New Zealand is always a popular leg of the competition and on the Bucket List of many of the players.

“Hamilton always turns on a fantastic, passionate crowd and the players love their energy and enthusiasm. We’re expecting a big crowd of fans from throughout the country.”

The eight champions Price, Smith and Wright, Rob Cross, Danny Noppert, Nathan Aspinall, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Warren Parry will represent the Professional Darts Corporation and take on eight players from Oceania.

Among those are Australia’s top two Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock, plus qualifier Darren Penhall. Five New Zealanders will take the stage, including World Championship competitors Ben Robb and Haupai Puha, along with Darren Herewini, Jonny Tata and Kayden Milne.

The 2023 NZ Darts Masters is the third time the competition has been held in Hamilton. Pictured is some of the action from the 2019 event.

Milne was a standout last year, being the only Kiwi to battle his way into the second round, defeating top female player Fallon Sherrock in his first visit to the World Series stage.

Originally, the reigning NSW Darts Masters champion Jonny Clayton was meant to compete next week as well, but he withdrew from the event due to family reasons and Parry stepped in.

The 2023 NZ Darts Masters is the third time the competition has been held in Hamilton.

The Details

What: New Zealand Darts Masters

When: August 4-5 at 7pm

Where: GLOBOX Arena, Hamilton

Tickets: online via Ticketek

World Series of Darts 2023 line-up

Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Representatives

Michael Smith (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Damon Heta (Australia)

Oceania Representatives

Simon Whitlock (Australia)

Ben Robb (New Zealand)

Haupai Puha (New Zealand)

Darren Herewini (New Zealand)

Jonny Tata (New Zealand)

Kayden Milne (New Zealand)

Darren Penhall (Australia)

Warren Parry (New Zealand)