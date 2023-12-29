Almost a full day of rain is likely for parts of New Zealand today and tonight, with some areas of the North Island already drenched.

Hikers, campers and New Year’s Eve revellers are being warned to take care as thunderstorms, slips and flooding - including flooded rivers - are possible in the worst-hit areas.

A warm, moist northwesterly flow is bring rain or showers to all parts of the country, with thunderstorms possible in northern and western parts of both islands and the Deep South. Rain has also been bucketing down in Auckland since lunchtime.

Weather watches and warnings have been in place since last night through till tomorrow, running from Waikato and Bay of Plenty down to Fiordland. Between 100-160mm of rain is possible in some warning areas.

Forecaster Weatherwatch.co.nz said today would be marked by drizzle, dry spells and sudden downpours bringing a risk of localised flooding.

🌧️🟠 Severe Weather Warnings



Heavy rain continues to feed into the west of New Zealand today, along with the risk of thunderstorms.



Heavy rain warnings for the ranges of Westland, areas west of Motueka and Taranaki Maunga. pic.twitter.com/4ZvhdwEOkc — MetService (@MetService) December 28, 2023

The west of the South Island is bearing the brunt of the bad weather, along with Taranaki, which has been hit by torrential rain since this morning. A heavy rain warning is in place in the area through till 1am with a peak of 15-25 mm/h expected until mid-afternoon today.

Westland is under a 21-hour heavy rain warning until 6am Saturday, with 100-140 mm of rain expected over that time and peak rates of 20-30mm/h. Nelson has a heavy rain warning until 7pm tonight with up to 90mm of rain in total.

Heavy rain watches lasting 22 hours are in place for Buller, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Tongariro National Park and the Kaimanawa Mountains, while Fiordland’s watch lasts for 20 hours.

Rainfall amounts could reach warning criteria in all those areas, with thunderstorms also possible in many areas.

Today is the 3 D's



🌫️#Drizzle patches (ugh!)

🌥️#Dry spells (quick, dry the towels!)

⛈️Sudden #Downpours (localised flooding possible)



📡Track it on live @MetService rain radar in conjunction with your HOURLY forecasts from WeatherWatch & RuralWeather: https://t.co/sZ6VGec556 pic.twitter.com/h6NKsZEcCI — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) December 28, 2023

Heavy rain means streams and rivers can rise rapidly and driving conditions may be hazardous, with possible surface flooding and slips. Thunderstorms are also possible in many areas, bringing intense localised downpours, according to MetService.

The national forecaster’s meteorologist John Law said those thinking of going camping should keep an eye on the forecasts to avoid being stranded by sudden floods or slips.

With heavy rain also expected across the Tararua Ranges and the Tongariro Crossing, keen hikers should also take care, Law said.

New Year’s Day to bring drier weather for 2024

The fast-moving weather system should improve by mid-Saturday but another front will bring more rain on Sunday, MetService says.

But there’s good news as 2024 dawns - both MetService and private forecaster WeatherWatch expect the weather to clear for New Year’s Day.

WeatherWatch head forecaster Philip Duncan said a big block of high pressure coming in from the Tasman Sea and Southern Ocean will bring clearing, cooler weather on January 1, with the recent high humidity taking a break.



