It’s the classic summer camping story: there may be no room in the inn, but there’s always space for a tent somewhere. Beach accommodation fills up fast round Christmas but campsite experts say there is often options left open for holidaymakers, even at summer’s peak.

The Herald has asked around for tips and insider knowledge to help bag a space at your choice of campsite this summer. If you follow these tips you’ll reduce the chances of having to stay away in the manger.

Clearly nobody told Joseph and Mary the average lead-in time for booking family campsite accommodation is five weeks.

You may not get your pick of pitches but here’s how to find somewhere to stay.

Do you need to book campsites in advance?

“It’s all very full but it’s not often that there’s no availability,” says TOP 10 CEO David Ovendale.

As New Zealand’s largest chain of holiday parks, the 48 sites are used to seeing the top spots go quickly. Still every year there are the happy-go-lucky campers, who turn up looking for pitches on December 24.

“We work on a rolling inventory of 12 months, which means you can only book a year in advance. We do have people who will book the moment they pack up on January 3 for the year ahead. The average lead time is 34 days, skewed slightly longer for peak summer.”

The peak window - which this year runs December 23 to January 7 - is the hardest time to find a space last minute. However, if you’re willing to take what is available there’s a chance that they may be able to shoehorn you in somewhere.

Though this might mean splitting your group across sites, room types and maybe even different campsites.

Generally there’s a far better supply of tent sites than cabins or static caravans in holiday parks.

What about DoC campsites?

The biggest supplier of tented accommodation is the Department of Conservation.

Of their 300 campsites 149 are bookable online. Unless you intend to stop over on one of the Great Walks (which run at between 82 and 98 per cent capacity and book out a year in advance) you’ll there’s a lot more options in the 115 other sites across the country.

That being said there are points when even these are over full. Especially Uretiti Beach campsite, Northland’s most visited DoC campsite just two hours from Auckland, and White Horse Hill Campground in Aoraki national park which saw 21,000 campers visiting Mount Cook in the 2022/23 season.

“DoC’s campsites have long been a fixture of summer holidays for many Kiwis,” says DoC’s director of heritage and visitor, Cat Wilson.

“Although a number are booked out over the busy two-week period, some still have space – and many do if you look to book in off-peak times.”

That said, the other main factor when planning to visit DoC camping sites are the conditions. Many popular summer campgrounds in Northland and Coromandel are operating with reduced capacity due to flooding and storm damage. This includes Uretiti which is likely to feel even busier this summer as nightly capacity is reduced from 1000 to 750.

The effects of last summer’s turbulent summer are still being felt, with capacity cut by 25-30 per cent, says Wilson.

The remainder of DoC’s 151 bivvies and tent sites are operated on a first come, first served basis.

These do not require bookings, but this is often because they are a lot further from the tourist trail or big centres of population - so checking conditions and planning ahead is even more important.

Which campsites are most busy?

It’s not surprising that scenic campsites by the beach are top of Kiwis’ Christmas list.

“It’s all busy this time of year, and that goes for holiday parks around the country, but generally it’s beach sites that fill up first,” says Ovendale.

“However, during peak summer, even Omarama - which is as landlocked as you can be in New Zealand - is feeling the squeeze.”

If you don’t have flexibility, for last-minute cabins or absolute beachfront sites your only hope is a cancellation.

“Things happen since Covid people are a lot more conscious about travel when they’re not feeling 100 per cent, even in tented accommodation.”

However, it’s a lot rarer that people cancel Christmas plans at the 11th hour.

DoC campsites tend to be busiest around popular beaches and national parks, like the Abel Tasman and Mount Cook Aoraki.

That said many of the busiest campsites are far from full - including Cascade Creek campsite near Milford Sound. Despite being the fourth busiest on DoC’s network, the 120-space scenic Fiordland stopover is only half full over Christmas and New Year.

The busiest Doc campsites in 2022/23

White Horse Hill Campsite - 21,480 52 per cent Totaranui campground - 18,510 24 per cent Uretiti Beach Campsite - 16,540 18 per cent Cascade Creek campsite - 10,200 14 per cent Momorangi Bay campground - 9510 55 per cent Perilous Bridge campground - 8540 47 per cent Kerr Bay Campsite - 7930 68 per cent Otamure Bay Whananaki Campsite - 7820 24 per cent Matata campsite - 6220 24 per cent Kidds Bush Reserve campsite - 5440 24 per cent

Overnight visitors July 2022 to Jun 2023

Where can I camp with my dog in New Zealand?

While as a rule dogs are not allowed in national parks or on conservation reserves, there are 78 DoC campgrounds that do allow pets.

These campsites allow dogs if they abide by access rules – which might include being kept on a lead or within the camp confines. However, dogs are never allowed in huts even in areas that allow dog access and much stay outside shelters overnight.

You can use the DoC booking website to filter by “Dogs allowed”, to locate dog-friendly campsites.

Top 10 campsites are generally pet-friendly, however many sites specifically do not allow dogs at Christmas or other peak times without prior approval. Others charge a nightly fee for pets and some sites have opted to be pet-free due to proximity of conservation land or other local bylaws.If you’re looking for last-minute accommodation for you and your dog, it could be bad news.

This does not apply to disability dogs, which are welcome in any of the 48 Top 10 sites and on conservation land while assisting.

Last-minute family accommodation

Generally small groups of campers can be accommodated but if you’re after cabins or static caravans for all the family, your options are further constrained.

“It’s in family accommodation where the pressure is felt. If you want a cabin with two to four beds you need to get your As into G,” says Ovendale.

“You really need to book yesterday.”

If you’re not fussy about where they are staying and are open minded about where you stay, there will be space.

Even if that means your party is scattered across the campsite and maybe on into the next.