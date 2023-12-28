New Zealanders could find their New Year’s Eve plans dampened as a front of rain and thunderstorms moves across the country tomorrow and into the weekend.

Several weather watches and warnings are in place across the country from the Bay of Plenty down to Fiordland - most of which come into force this evening and continue tomorrow.

MetService meteorologist John Law told the Herald the weather will impact “much of the country” but the west side of the South Island will likely bear the brunt.

“Places like the ranges of Westland and that western part of the Tasman District, so west of Motueka, towards Golden Bay, those areas there - those are the areas we’ve got the severe weather warnings out,” Law said.

“But that western side of the country is going to get a fair amount of rainfall as we get through Friday towards Saturday.”

2023 Weather finale



And it happens in two acts🎭



First on Friday with a wet weather system - Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches have been issued - then on Sunday with the last rainy front of the year pic.twitter.com/La9uvOtyft — MetService (@MetService) December 28, 2023

The forecast predicts 100 to 140mm of rain could fall at rates of 20 to 30mm/h on Friday morning and some thunderstorms are possible too.

For those thinking of getting out and camping, Law said it’s vital they keep an eye on the forecasts to avoid getting stranded by sudden floods or slips.

In Westland, a heavy rain warning is in place from 2am tomorrow to 6am on Saturday, with peak rates of 20-30mm/h expected and up to 160mm of rain overall.

Following a dry & sunny period, expect widespread rain to reach our shores tonight, extending across the country tomorrow 🌧️



Some areas may experience heavy downpours, elevating the potential for slips & surface flooding. Additionally, be prepared for potential thunderstorms ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/L3mVF7zDzG — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 27, 2023

Some thunderstorms may also move across the area.

Law said heavy rain is also expected across the Tararua Ranges and the Tongariro crossing, so keen hikers should make sure they won’t be caught out.

Towards the top of the country in the Bay of Plenty, people can expect periods of heavy rain which could approach warning criteria until 8am tomorrow.

🟠🟡Updated Heavy Rain info has been issued, including upgrades to Warnings, as well as new Watch areas



🌧️☔️Friday's looking like a wet one! Wherever you find yourself, be sure to stay up to date with https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/pLHuJzNZsX — MetService (@MetService) December 27, 2023

In Auckland, New Year’s revellers could expect rain.

“It will be a bit of a wet story for us in Auckland as we head through New Year’s Eve,” Law said

“But hopefully, by the time we get to midnight, the worst rain is clearing away towards the north.”

For those in Gisborne at the Rhythm and Vines music festival, Law says there might be a bit of rain - but he also expected very hot temperatures, even overnight.

It’s a similar story for Napier and Hastings too, with Law saying the silver lining to the wet weather would be the high temperatures it brought with it.

“On the plus side, as well as bringing the wet weather the system is dragging down all that warm air. So we got some really high temperatures,” he said.

“So that’s the other thing for the eastern coast through this weekend is places like Hastings and Napier back into the 30s once again.“

New Year’s Day on Monday would likely bring respite for much of the country in terms of wet weather.

“Hopefully, I think as we go through towards the start of next year, starting to see some better weather,” Law added.