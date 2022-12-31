New Year’s Eve fatal crash: Car rolls in rural Canterbury

Police responded to reports of the crash at 7.55pm on Saturday evening, and were informed a car had rolled. Photo / 123rf

One person has been confirmed dead after a car rolled on New Year’s Eve in Sefton, Canterbury.

At the time, it was reported occupants of the car had sustained injuries during the crash, and were being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police said they responded to reports of the crash at 7.55pm on Saturday, and were informed a car had rolled.

This morning, police confirmed one person died at the scene, while three others were injured.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and will now investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The fatality brings the holiday road toll total to 14 - two away from equalling last year’s total, which was the highest in the last five years.

In 2022 New Zealand had its highest road toll in four years with 379 people dying on the country’s roads.



