Major General Williams hands the MFO force commander’s flag to MFO Director General, Elizabeth Dibble, following his first stint as force commander. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

An army officer from Te Aroha, Waikato, has had his peacekeeping efforts commended, becoming an Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit, in the 2024 New Year Honours, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Major General Evan Williams, has served in the NZDF for over 39 years, advancing through a wide range of leadership and command roles throughout his career.

In December 2019, Williams became the force commander for the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), in the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt, and his contributions in this role were recognised in this year’s Honours.

He built trust between the senior leadership of the Egyptian Armed Forces and the Israel Defence Forces, facilitated conversation and set conditions for agreement and compromise between the two parties.

This resulted in the historic signing of the third amendment to the Treaty of Peace in 40 years.

Major General Evan Williams has been recognised as an Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2024 New Year Honours after a 39-year military career. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

Williams said, “It’s about four words - empathy, humility, patience and perseverance.”

“That’s it. If a force commander can master those four traits, it’s as simple as that.”

His drive and leadership in the Middle East helped MFO operations thrive, despite the effects of covid-19, and an ongoing ISIS-led insurgency at the time.

Under his leadership, mission resiliency increased, infrastructure improved, and key operating arrangements, such as the regeneration of North Camp on the Sinai Peninsula, were re-established.

He collaborated with MFO’s Troop-Contributing and Donor States, adjusting troop contributions amid financial constraints due to evolving security situations and the strategic impact of COVID-19, and his strategic leadership and diplomatic skills reflected positively on the country and the NZDF.

Williams said, the MFO, which is a world-class peacekeeping operation, was working with two very proud peoples from culturally different countries in a complex environment, and sometimes there was tension.

“People who come [to the Middle East] get their eyes opened hugely when they see how complex it is. It’s a great professional experience.”

Williams suffered the tragic loss of his wife who died of cancer at the end of 2021, who was said to have played an exceptional role in MFO’s leadership team.

Despite his loss, he remained in the force and will continue for a little while longer to honour his wife and to ensure important initiatives were completed.

“She always said she wanted me to go back and finish this, it’s a great way to finish a career”, he said.

Williams had the intention to retire in September 2023 but will be staying on as Force commander till March this year, upon MFO request.

The MFO is an unbiased third party in monitoring the security provisions of the 1979 Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty. It comprises about 1100 international military personnel and an additional 700 local civilian staff.





