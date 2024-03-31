Two fatal crashes within 90 minutes on the same stretch of South Island road. OneRoof report finds Housing Market on the rebound. Mayor Wayne Brown's leasing of Ports of Auckland proposal sees protests. Video: NZ Herald

Two Wānaka supermarkets have deliberately breached holiday trading laws by remaining open throughout Easter weekend.

New World Wānaka and New World Three Parks were trading as usual on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, despite almost all shops across the country being required to close on both days, unless deemed essential or holding an exemption.

Tonight, the Labour Inspectorate refused to disclose the number of complaints it has received or what enforcement action is being taken relating to shops illegally trading over Easter weekend when asked by the Herald.

Breaches of trading restrictions could result in fines of up to $1000, especially if businesses have been previously warned and prosecuted.

“MBIE/Labour Inspectorate doesn’t provide updates or share details, on the number of complaints received relating to the enforcement of shop trading until after the restricted trading period when all the information has been collated,” said Labour Inspectorate compliance and enforcement head Simon Humphries.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said Easter trading hours in New Zealand are a long-debated topic and it’s “often unclear for customers to know when they can go shopping due to the different trading laws in place throughout the country”.

“Wānaka is part of the Queenstown Lakes District Council and while Queenstown has an exemption to trade on Good Friday, which dates back to the mid-1980s, Wānaka isn’t included in that exemption.”

The decision to remain open throughout the weekend came as Wānaka hosted its iconic airshow, Warbirds Over Wānaka, for the first time in six years, following previous cancellations due to Covid-19.

After six years' absence, Warbirds Over Wānaka is back this Easter weekend. Photo / George Heard

“With tens of thousands of visitors expected to come into town over the holidays, the two New World stores in Wānaka took the decision to open throughout the Easter holidays, including Good Friday and Easter Monday.

“Their motivation is to make sure the local community and visitors alike, have the convenience of access to food and groceries from a full service supermarket throughout the break.”

The spokesperson said neither store would sell alcohol on Good Friday or Easter Sunday, in line with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

“Both New World stores have given their team members the option to work over the Easter break with enhanced pay and time off in lieu.”

Last year, both stores were fined $750 each at the Christchurch District Court for trading on Good Friday in 2022, in breach of the Shop Trading Hours Act. They were both fined for trading in 2021 also.

In 2021 an upset member of public alerted First Union that the two stores were blatantly advertising opening hours on Good Friday.

Thousands have flocked to the resort town of Wānaka this weekend. Photo / George Heard

“Dragging people into work on Good Friday is absolutely disgraceful - and it’s just pure greed,” First Union southern regional secretary Paul Watson said at the time.

“There are only three and a half days over a whole calendar year where a supermarket can’t open.

“Here they are just having a go at Good Friday, which is a day which workers should be off and spending time with their loved ones, and also, for some, just observing the religious significance of the Easter break.”

Foodstuffs were unable to confirm if any other stores were open and had breached the holiday trading laws.

“We recommend customers check the opening hours of their local store online before setting out to the store this weekend and would also like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers a very happy holiday.”

In January last year, MBIE criticised the two stores for ignoring previous warnings.

“Despite MBIE reminding the two stores and Foodstuffs’ South Island chief executive in early April 2022, the two stores opened on Good Friday, which was against the law,” Labour Inspectorate regional manager Loua Ward said then.

“As a leader and major employer in the retail sector, it is extremely disappointing to see a prominent group like Foodstuffs South Island’s having two owner/operators blatantly choosing to ignore their legal responsibilities and focus on profit making.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.