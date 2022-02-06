New Wellington location of interest: Restaurant visited by Covid case

The location of interest was added today. Photo / File

A Wellington hotel restaurant has been added as a Covid-19 location of interest after it was visited by a positive case on Saturday.

Anyone who was in the One80 Restaurant at the Copthorne Hotel, Oriental Bay, between 9:00am and 10:30am on Saturday is being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

They also need to get a test five days after the exposure.

The restaurant has been approached for comment.

There were three Covid-19 cases reported in the capital yesterday. Three more cases in the wider Wellington region were registered to Auckland addresses and were included in Auckland's case numbers.

All cases are isolating at home - four are in Wellington city and two are in Porirua.