By RNZ

A new exhibition warning young people about the risks of smoking and vaping is now timelier than ever, Tūhura Otago Museum says.

It said the planned repeal of the smokefree law was poised to put thousands of lives at risk.

RNZ has seen Health Ministry documents that suggest NZ First Associate Health Minister Casey Costello wants to freeze excise tax on cigarettes, but she denies it.

Museum front-of0house operations manager Christine Wierda said the exhibition was initially inspired by Smokefree 2025, but had to be changed after the government announced plans to repeal the law.

“We were all definitely shocked and there were a few very disappointed reactions. I think it just makes our showcase even more important now,” she said.

“We have a timeline as part of the showcase ... and we’ve just added a large note at the bottom explaining the changing in opinion of Parliament and why we’ve got almost more opportunity to educate around it now.”

Wierda said the Te Mana o te Hā - Smokefree Science Showcase was aimed at 12 to 15-year-olds – an age group particularly vulnerable to picking up the habit.

Te Mana o te Hā - Smokefree Science Showcase at Tūhura Otago Museum is aimed at 12 to 15-year-olds. Photo / Tūhura Otago Museum

“It’s like an interactive science centre. It’ll have inflatable diseased lungs, as well as a tobacco-affected mouth, and digital displays of ageing affected by nicotine inhalation,” she said.

“We wanted to explain the risks of smoking and vaping to young people in a way that hasn’t been done before. By giving them the historical context and showing first-hand examples of marketing strategies, they’ll be better equipped to question the messaging coming from the industry and also peer pressure.”

The 2022/23 New Zealand Health Survey recorded a near doubling of daily vaping among 15 to 17-year-olds.

More than 15 per cent now vape daily, compared to about 8 per cent in 2021/22.

Museum director of visitor experience and science engagement Dr Craig Grant said the growing rates were worrying.

“The vast majority of young people are not vaping to stop smoking or avoid the harms smoking causes. Nicotine is highly addictive however it’s used and vapes aren’t risk-free. As the museum’s showcase will explore, e-liquids contain loads of different chemicals, and we don’t know what the long-term impact of inhaling these will be,” he said.

After launching at Tūhura Otago Museum on Saturday, January 27, the showcase will begin visiting schools and communities around Aotearoa.