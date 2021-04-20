New police station in Mt Roskill, Auckland, opens

By RNZ
Police have opened a new station in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.
The build was part of a modernisation programme for police properties.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Poto Williams cut the ribbon at the official ceremony this morning.
The new base opened after more than two years of planning, is fitted out with new features to provide better access for the public, and can house nearly 100 staff.
It comes after several stations across New Zealand were merged or closed in recent years.
Coster said the new station highlighted the police commitment to carry out duties in more "fit-for-purpose" workplaces.