Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

New police station in Mt Roskill, Auckland, opens

Quick Read
The new Mt Roskill police station. Photo / RNZ, Dan Cook

The new Mt Roskill police station. Photo / RNZ, Dan Cook

RNZ

By RNZ

Police have opened a new station in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

The build was part of a modernisation programme for police properties.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Poto Williams cut the ribbon at the official ceremony this morning.

The new base opened after more than two years of planning, is fitted out with new features to provide better access for the public, and can house nearly 100 staff.

It comes after several stations across New Zealand were merged or closed in recent years.

Read More

Coster said the new station highlighted the police commitment to carry out duties in more "fit-for-purpose" workplaces.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / Mark Mitchell