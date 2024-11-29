“We find that his comments, albeit long after the case was finished, amount to professional misconduct because his conduct is not wholly unconnected to regulated services,” the tribunal decision said.

“Faced with this charge, Mr Chambers frankly and immediately acknowledged his wrongdoing and admitted the charge of misconduct,” the tribunal decision said.

“He convincingly expressed his regret for this isolated lapse. His response has been commendable.”

Chambers was ordered to pay compensation of $5000 to his former client, and another fine of $5000.

Chambers was also ordered to pay the Standards Committee costs of $13,980.34 and reimburse the New Zealand Law Society for the Tribunal costs of $1802.

The decision noted: “After a distinguished legal career spanning 50 years, Mr Chambers dropped his guard when he spoke to a news reporter about a criminal case in which he had acted 19 years earlier.

”His unauthorised comments were uncomplimentary about his former client who was still serving a term of imprisonment.”

Roger Chambers and Richard Chambers have been contacted for comment.

