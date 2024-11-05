Maharatia Tama Hura posted photos of himself posing with firearms. Those photos that are not pictured here. Photo / Stock Image
A man posted photos of himself to social media posing with guns, including a semi-automatic, which he says he had to “protect himself” after his house had reportedly been shot at “several times”.
Judge Gregory Hikaka said Maharatia Tama Hura, who has never held a firearm’s licence, had presented himself with a profile as someone who was armed and potentially “dangerous”.
“Point being Mr Hura, if you’re going to do that sort of thing, the public presentation of that when you don’t have a licence, it’s asking for trouble,” the judge said in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday.
“Whatever’s going on to persuade you that you need firearms in order to protect yourself then you need to address that because it’s not a good situation all around.”
On June 19 this year, Hura, 37, posted a photo of himself holding a semi-automatic shotgun on his Facebook page.
This was followed by a photo he posted on July 1 of himself holding a different style of shotgun.
The posts prompted police to search his house where they found an Eternal Arms .410 calibre shotgun wrapped in his jacket in the lounge and eight rounds of ammunition for the firearm scattered on the kitchen table and throughout the property.
“You do now though ... you are in a position where you have agency which means you can make the call as to the sort of things you want to get involved in, the sort of things you want to do with the rest of your life.”
He encouraged Hura to make better choices and pointed out what his future would look like if he carried on with the pattern of getting into trouble.
“And that’s not a bright future at all.”
Judge Hikaka took into account Hura’s background and early guilty pleas before sentencing him to 15 months’ imprisonment.
He also wiped his fines and gave him leave to apply for home detention.
