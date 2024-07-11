“A few years ago, my husband and I had an idea to do a map of Kāpiti, but I’m quite busy so it’s always been at the back of my mind.”

The second piece was an underwater scene, featuring fish queuing for the toilet, police officer dolphins and more.

Pou said she wanted to create something that was easily recognised in both artworks so people could appreciate things they had seen so many times.

“That’s what my work is all about – celebrating places you see all the time.”

Sarah Pou's map of Kāpiti mural.

Council’s project management office manager Dave Hardy said in January the council invited local artists to submit concept designs for a mural on the new amenity block in Maclean Park, with a design brief requesting the project be vibrant and colourful reflecting the stories, natural environment, community or activities appropriate to the site and the local community.

They also requested the designs reflect the life and soul of Maclean Park and its surroundings.

“Four artists submitted designs which were considered by the Public Art Panel, resulting in the selection of Sarah’s eye-catching design which beautifully reflects the Kāpiti Coast in a fun way that appeals to the variety of age groups using the park. We’re delighted with the outcome and the many positive comments we’ve received so far.”

Hardy said the new amenity block replaced the old toilet block from the 1970s which was well past its “best by” date.

“The need for new toilets was identified by the community as part of extensive public engagement we did in 2017 for the Maclean Park upgrade, and the poor state of the old ones made their replacement a no-brainer.”

The amenity block unit cost $1,328,938 and Hardy said it ticked all the boxes in terms of reliability, robustness suited to the high-traffic area and future growth, accessibility, ease of use and cleaning, and value.

He said it had the added advantage of being the same as others the council had installed at Crystall’s Bend in Ōtaki and the Waikanae township so their contractors and community were familiar with how they worked, and they gave a cohesive look to public park amenities.

“Like our other public wharepaku, they’ll be open from dawn to dusk but can also be made available at other times for events and activities held in the park.”

The project was funded as part of the capital expenditure allocated towards the Maclean Park upgrade in the 2021-24 Long-Term Plan.

The other part of the Maclean Park project, the skatepark upgrade, was now under construction, and Hardy said the council aimed to complete it by January.

“We will soon see the new bowl take shape and the rest of the riding surfaces poured in the coming months. So that people have something to use in the meantime, we have built a ‘mini-ramp/half-pipe’ on the beach side of the skatepark which is getting plenty of use.”