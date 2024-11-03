Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New figures show Wellington house insurance is now twice as expensive as Auckland

Michael Sergel
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
2 mins to read
Inner City Wellington spokeswoman Geraldine Murphy on apartment owners facing increasingly unaffordable insurance premiums. Video / Mark Mitchell

Wellingtonians are having to set aside more of their incomes for insurance, as new figures show house insurance in the capital is now twice as expensive as it is in Auckland.

Latest data from insurance comparison website Quashed shows the average home insurance quote in Wellington is averaging $4467, well above the national average of $2702 and more than double the Auckland average of $2104.

Using the latest regional income estimates from Infometrics, that suggests the “average” Wellington household would need to set aside 3% of their income for the “average” policy, compared to 2% for the average national household and 1.3% for the average Auckland household.

Many Wellington property owners have already been grappling with steep insurance price rises or insurers withdrawing online quotes altogether. Contents insurance quotes are also higher in Wellington.

Quashed founder and chief executive Justin Lim said nationally, the combined cost of one house policy, one contents policy, and one car policy now averages $4892, up 17% on a year ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Generally, across the board, we are continuing to see insurance costs increase, and definitely people in the capital are feeling the pain,” Lim said.

He said nine out of ten of people using the Quashed website didn’t adjust their sum insured and excess amounts when comparing quotes

“By fine-tuning your sum insured amount or even looking at taking your excess up a notch or two, it could potentially be saving 15 to 20% in terms of insurance cost. It could mean roughly about $1000 a year in savings,” Lim said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There are actually big price differences across insurance companies, but if you’re sticking with your insurer, do look at pulling those levers. Do take a closer look at whether you can afford to increase your excess.”

Insurance premiums have doubled in the past decade. Prices increased six times higher than incomes in the year to March, as the insurance industry responded to last year’s severe weather events.

Insurance Council chief executive Kris Faafoi said the rise in premiums was due to companies having to pass on the rising costs of replacing assets and repairing buildings, and a 25 to 40% increase in the cost of reinsurance.

Consumer NZ campaigns adviser Abby Damen said while most people were worried about rising prices, it was crucial people always have some form of coverage for things like fire and burglaries.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand