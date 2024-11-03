Wellingtonians are having to set aside more of their incomes for insurance, as new figures show house insurance in the capital is now twice as expensive as it is in Auckland.

Latest data from insurance comparison website Quashed shows the average home insurance quote in Wellington is averaging $4467, well above the national average of $2702 and more than double the Auckland average of $2104.

Using the latest regional income estimates from Infometrics, that suggests the “average” Wellington household would need to set aside 3% of their income for the “average” policy, compared to 2% for the average national household and 1.3% for the average Auckland household.

Many Wellington property owners have already been grappling with steep insurance price rises or insurers withdrawing online quotes altogether. Contents insurance quotes are also higher in Wellington.

Quashed founder and chief executive Justin Lim said nationally, the combined cost of one house policy, one contents policy, and one car policy now averages $4892, up 17% on a year ago.