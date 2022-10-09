Wayne Brown and wife Toni and family with daughter Lucy Fountain (second from right), her husband Craig Fountain (left) and their children Isaac and Stella in Ponsonby yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Wayne Brown and wife Toni and family with daughter Lucy Fountain (second from right), her husband Craig Fountain (left) and their children Isaac and Stella in Ponsonby yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

New Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown spent his first day in the job surveilling the "realm" in a helicopter.

Brown did his best to stay out of the public limelight, cancelling a number of media interviews, to spend time with his family before beginning the business of running the country's biggest city today.

However, he did find time for a family photograph at Western Park in Ponsonby and a few words with the Herald before contemplating a quick trip to Piha, where he likes to surf, but admitted to being a "bit dusty" after Saturday night.

Wayne Brown got a bird's eye view of the enormous growth in northwest Auckland yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Yesterday, the incoming mayor, his son and his partner spent 90 minutes in the morning cleaning up the mess from a party the night before at Ponsonby Central.

Then it was time to "survey the realm" in a friend's new helicopter, heading west to Piha where the "surf was bloody good... and dozens of surfers everywhere".

He flew to the edge of the Kaipara Harbour and followed the rail line back to Helensville and the growth areas of Kumeu and across Hobsonville Point, getting a bird's eye view of the "amazing growth in the northwest" with lots of spare land for more housing.

"And you think, what a shame we are putting houses on the Pukekohe soils. You look out around Kumeu, scrape off that much topsoil [he indicates a few inches] and it's yellow clay," Brown said.

Wayne Brown said he would like to catch up with Efeso Collins this week. Photo / Michael Craig

He said the city looked beautiful but there were some ugly bits, pointing to blocks of crowded houses at Karaka jammed up, told not to have carparks, and no bus service.

"How did that happen?" said Brown, who pledged to "Fix Auckland", including infrastructure and taking back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs), in particular Auckland Transport.

Only hours after Brown's emphatic win over Labour councillor Efeso Collins, AT chairwoman Adrienne Young-Copper resigned immediately in response to a call from the new mayor for the whole board to step down.

"It is clear that the mayor-designate wants a clear runway," Young-Cooper said in a statement. "I willingly exit the role."

In an exclusive letter to Aucklanders written for the Herald on Sunday, Brown said there is no agency about which the Super City dwellers are angrier.

"I think the board of directors should heed the message from the election and offer to resign," he said.

Just 31 per cent of Auckland's nearly 1.2 million eligible voters took part in this year's local elections

At 8am today, Brown will show up at the Auckland Council headquarters in the central city to be met by council chief executive Jim Stabback.

Following brief comments to the media, Brown will spend most of the day being briefed on the council's books, its economic forecasts over the next three years, and all contingent liabilities and other risks.

Wayne Brown flew over Hobsonville Point yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

The briefing will also include the finances of the four CCOs and other entities in which ratepayers have an interest.

Brown may issue a statement later in the day on the state of the council's finances.

This week, Brown also plans to meet with all 20 councillors to congratulate them in person and to discuss how they can best help deliver the change Auckland voters have demanded.

He also intends to meet with the leadership of the Independent Māori Statutory Board, and with his main mayoral rival and former Manukau councillor, Collins, to discuss how they can help contribute to the change Aucklanders have voted for.

Collins said he was always open to meeting with Brown, adding he had spoken to him yesterday afternoon "where I again offered my congratulations".

"We reflected on the campaign, our mutual respect for one another and had a few laughs.

"We've agreed to catch up over a beer when time allows," Collins said.