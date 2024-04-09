Two new pou Ki Uta (green) and Ki Tai (red) by Ted Ngataki (Ngati Tamaoho). Photo / Sylvie Whinray

New artworks have been installed on the 7km shared path between Glenn Innes and Tamaki Drive.

Two sets of pou at either end of the path between Kohimarama Rd and Ōrākei Basin and carved handrails on the two bridges along the route were unveiled in late March and relate to the central design theme of the project Te Ara Uta Ki Tai (the path of land and sea).

Two 4.5m-tall waka pou, green and red, at Ōrākei Basin are named Ki Uta and Ki Tai respectively and the pou at Kohimarama Rd represent the inhabitants of the Pourewa Valley below, specifically the pīwakawaka and tuna.

Ngawai handrail carving on the bridge at Ōrākei Basin created by Ted Ngataki

Designs along the carved handrails related to the connectivity of the path sections and te maunga (the land) and nga wai (the coast).

The waka pou and the carved handrails are by Ted Ngataki (Ngati Tamaoho), master carver and community leader who was made a member of the order of MNZM in the Queen’s Birthday honours in May 2022.

Tuna pou by Graham Tipene at Kohimarama Rd.

Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Manu) tā moko artist and carver, created the pou at Kohimarama Rd. His work can be seen in public spaces all over Tāmaki Makaurau and he was described as the “go-to-guy” for large-scale public projects by Kim Knight in the Herald in June last year.

Pou at the Merton Rd entrance to Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai (the path of land to sea). Mahi toi are a feature right along the route. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Mahi toi are a feature right along the shared path, with pou acting as a waharoa (gateway) at the start of the path at Merton Rd, Glen Innes and etched designs in the path’s concrete featuring along the way.

The shared path, started in 2016, will be completed with a 870m bridge and boardwalk in Hobson Bay connecting Ōrākei Rd to Whakatakataka Reserve.

Once destined to be part of a four-lane highway connecting the eastern suburbs to the city, the pathway now serves as a commuting and recreation route with a nod to te ao Māori view of interconnectivity and sustainability.