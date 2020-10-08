Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

New and old faces in as Magpies ring changes for North Harbour

3 minutes to read

Magpies prop Sona Taumalolo became a staunch fan favourite during his first stint for the province between 2005 and 2011. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies will field a vastly different lineup against North Harbour this Saturday from the one that won them the Ranfurly Shield last week.

Eight of the 23 players that beat Otago

28-9

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.