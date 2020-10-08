New and old faces in as Magpies ring changes for North Harbour

Magpies prop Sona Taumalolo became a staunch fan favourite during his first stint for the province between 2005 and 2011. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies will field a vastly different lineup against North Harbour this Saturday from the one that won them the Ranfurly Shield last week.

Eight of the 23 players that beat Otago

28-9 in Dunedin won't travel up to Albany for the match at QBE Stadium, which kicks off at 2.05pm.

And of those that started last time out, just three players (blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, openside flanker Brendon O'Connor and fullback Kurt Baker) retain their places in the starting 15.

The wholesale changes see hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes captain the side in the absence of Ash Dixon, with prop Sona Taumalolo and lock Bryn Evans

having returned for this season and picked to play.

Lock Bryn Evans will start his first game for the Magpies since he left for English club London Irish in 2011. Photo / Paul Taylor

Halfback Connor McLeod and first five Caleb Makene will run a new-look backline having swapped places with substitutes Folau Fakatava and Lincoln McClutchie.

Winger Neria Fomai will see his first action of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season, as will centre Sam McNicol who returns from a lengthy injury layoff.

The 25-year-old Chiefs man will take the field in Hawke's Bay colours for the first time since the first game of the 2019 season.

Hawke's Bay centre Sam McNicol has recovered from injury to start against North Harbour. Photo / Warren Buckland

Outside back Anzelo Tuitavuki will make his debut for the Magpies if he comes off the bench.

Both teams come into the game on a high after Hawke's Bay won the Ranfurly Shield and North Harbour defeated Premiership favourites Tasman 40-24 in Week Four.

Midfielder Antonio Mikaele Tu'u (twin brother of Magpie flanker Marino) made his debut for Harbour in that match, having joined them for the season on loan from Hawke's Bay.

Midfielder Antonio Mikaele-Tu'u debuted for North Harbour in their big win over Tasman last week. Photo / Getty Images

Impressive as the win was it was only North Harbour's first of the season, and they sit bottom of the Premiership table having picked up just six competition points so far.

Hawke's Bay lead the second-tier Championship standings after four games, with their tally of 15 points one better than second-placed Northland, who will visit McLean Park in Week Six for a shot at the Ranfurly Shield.

Magpies lineup to play North Harbour at QBE Stadium in Albany on Saturday at 2.05pm:

1. Jason Long

2. Kianu Kereru-Symes (captain)

3. Joel Hintz

4. Isaia Walker-Leawere

5. Bryn Evans

6. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u

7. Brendon O'Connor

8. Gareth Evans

9. Connor McLeod

10. Caleb Makene

11. Mason Emerson

12. Ollie Sapsford

13. Sam McNicol

14. Neria Fomai

15. Kurt Baker

Bench

16. Jacob Devery

17. Sona Taumalolo

18. Pouri Rakete-Stones

19. Geoff Cridge

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Lincoln McClutchie

23. Anzelo Tuitavuki (debut)