New and improved: Famous Milford Track hut Mintaro renovated and ready for trampers

The Milford Track is an iconic New Zealand Great Walk. Photo / DoC

Outdoor lovers heading to walk the Milford Track are in for a treat as one of the three huts on the iconic Great Walk reopens after an extensive upgrade.

The new Mintaro Hut opened this month.

The new build replaces the original hut which was found to be sitting in a potential rockfall zone.

The new Mintaro Hut on the Milford Track opened this month. Photo / Matthew Clark

The Mintaro is famed for its stunning views of the steep-sided Clinton Valley.

It's also a very welcome rest spot before the mighty climb up the Mackinnon Pass - usually day three of the four-day journey.

Official documents from 2018 showed the initial price tag for the hut was $1.8m, which included a 15 per cent contingency, design, planning and the build.

But that cost almost doubled as weather and Covid delays hampered the project.

The new hut was built 1.5km from the old site and the final cost is estimated as being $3.4 million.

"This is a much-needed replacement; the old Mintaro hut is more than 30 years old and was recently identified as being in a potential rockfall zone in the event of a significant earthquake - magnitude 7.5 or greater on the Alpine Fault or Fiordland subduction zone,' said DOC southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming.

"The estimated total cost of the project includes the new hut, the warden's quarters, a new suspension bridge, track rerouting, and ablution block.

"The cost reflects the remoteness of the site and the complexity of working in a remote environment.

"The end result is far superior facilities equipped to handle the changeable backcountry conditions and most importantly, out of the path of predictable rockfall paths."

Fleming said the new facilities have been built to a high standard and shoul last more than 50 years without the need for "significant upgrades or renovations".

The new facilities are operational now and will officially open in October for the next Great Walks season.

The new Mintaro Hut on the Milford Track opened this month. Photo / Susan Clark

Mintaro boasts 40 bunk beds with mattresses in a communal sleeping area.

During the season - from October 27 - April 30, 2021 there is a running water supply, flushing toilets, and fuel for the cooking facilities.

There are no showers on site but there is heating and solar lighting in the kitchen area.

Users have to bring all their own gear.

There is also help on hand should anyone need it, in the form of "a friendly conservation ranger", DoC's Facebook post says.

"They like to chat, they know the area well and can tell you about the environment and weather, or help out should an emergency arise."

For more information on Mintaro and the Milford Track walk click here.