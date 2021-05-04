'Never been so bad': Wasp nest found in Hawke's Bay paddock shocks beekeeper

4 May, 2021 01:18 AM 2 minutes to read

A wasp nest found in a Hawke's Bay paddock. Video / Supplied

Hawke's Bay residents are urged to call in the professionals when trying to deal with pesky wasp nests.

Commercial beekeeper and part-time exterminator Kieran Chisnall, of Chizzy's Honey Ltd, noticed wasps starting to hang around hives in a paddock near Porangahau, 45km south of Waipukurau.

"This time of year, wasps attack bees," he explained.

"They can wipe out an entire hive."

Commercial beekeeper and part-time exterminator Kieran Chisnall stumbled upon "quite a big" wasp nest while in a Porangahau paddock tending to his hives. Photo / Supplied

It didn't take long to find the source of the wasps, a nest under an old tree stump, near a fence line.

Chisnall estimates there would have been thousands of wasps inside.

"I couldn't believe my eyes.

"It's quite a big nest."

While not allergic to bees, Chisnall is allergic to wasps and swells up quite badly.

He exterminated the nest using a powder while wearing a full bee suit and gloves.

"You have to be extremely careful.

"They will quickly attack."

Chisnall said wasps numbers were worse this year than in previous years because of milder winter conditions and fewer frosts, which wipe out wasp nests.

"I've never seen wasps so bad.

"The rivers are absolutely humming with them."

He encouraged anyone trying to remove a wasp nest to call the professionals.