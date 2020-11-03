Neurological wellness centre to be built in Christchurch

An artist's impression of the BrainTree wellness centre. Photo / Supplied

Plans for a wellness centre for Cantabrians living with neurological conditions has taken another step forward.

Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's and Dementia Canterbury have joined forces to create a purpose-built hub for neurological conditions called the BrainTree Wellness Centre.

It will be based near the new retail precinct on Langdons Rd in Papanui.

Founder Simon Challis told Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch the centre will help to give people in Christchurch with neurological conditions a better quality of life.

"When I was diagnosed with Parkinson's, I was told the best experience for people with the condition are the people who eat super healthy, physically challenge themselves, mentally challenge themselves, keep up social contact and get good sleep."

Challis said he was looking for a project to sink his teeth into after stepping down from Ryman Healthcare three years ago.

"Initially, they wanted to have a freehold premises for Multiple Sclerosis & Parkinson's Canterbury. The concept evolved from just a premises to a wellness centre."

He said before October, they had $4 million committed to the centre based on fundraising.

"Post-covid we decided to launch a public campaign, we've had a remarkable month and we finished the month with an extra $1.1million possibly $1.3 million.

"We are really excited, we are over the line. The shows on the road now."

By 2043, a quarter of Canterbury's population will be aged 65 or over, up from 15.2%= per cent in 2013.

The number of South Islanders with Dementia alone is set to double within the next 20 years to more than 30,000 people.