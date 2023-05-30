Minister investigated over accusations she misled parliament, fire crews fight blaze in South Auckland and Wayne Brown lashes out on the eve of his final Budget proposal in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A leaked document written by a senior University of the South Pacific academic has put a spotlight on the affairs of the regional institution.

The “strictly confidential” document, viewed by RNZ Pacific, is written by Dr Janusz Jankowski, the deputy vice-chancellor and vice-president of research and innovation at the university (USP).

The 13-page report is addressed to the USP Council chair and pro-chancellor - and former Marshall Islands President - Dr Hilda Heine and deputy chair and deputy pro-chancellor, Professor Pat Walsh.

It outlines several “issues, concerns and breaches with both USP policies and procedures” under USP’s vice-chancellor and president Pal Ahluwalia’s leadership.

Jankowski - who was appointed to his role in November last year and has been working remotely from the UK - accuses Ahluwalia of “nepotism, lack of transparency and absence of accountability”.

He is calling for formal investigations of the vice-chancellor of the regional university.

RNZ understands that Jankowski has been dismissed after the report.

It is also understood that USP staff unions are unhappy with issues highlighted in the report and Jankowski’s sacking.

A USP spokesperson has asked RNZ Pacific that “due to the nature of the allegation(s), you give us some time to put together a statement”.