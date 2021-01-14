Nelson Port ship fire: Blaze extinguished after six appliances called to scene

Firefighters from Nelson, Stoke and Richmond remain on scene to monitor and complete final stages of mopping up following a ship fire at Nelson Port. Photo / File

A ship fire that broke out at Nelson Port this afternoon has been extinguished.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said they were called to the ship fire at the Talleys Wharf at 3.20pm.

The emergency service sent six appliances and a command unit to the scene.

Firefighters from Nelson, Stoke and Richmond remain on scene to monitor and complete final stages of mopping up, Fenz said.

Baby on the Move store manager Rachel Cooper said she saw a number of fire engines pass the store and heard "lots of sirens".

A St John spokesperson said they send one ambulance to Akersten St at Nelson Port but had no reports of injuries.