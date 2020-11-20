Neighbours shocked by murder charge after West Auckland death

Police had cordoned off three homes on Waitaki St in Henderson this morning. Photo / Dan Cook / RNZ

By RNZ

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a man in West Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address on Waitaki St in Henderson about 9.15pm and found a 62-year-old man seriously injured.

He was provided with medical assistance but died at the scene.

A man was arrested after being spotted by an off-duty officer this morning.

Locals look on as police investigate the scene. Photo / Dan Cook / RNZ

Three homes were cordoned off on Waitaki St this morning. Police had put up a blue tent in the garden on one of the properties. Investigators could be seen taking photos and walking in and out of the house.

Neighbours seemed curious about what was happening across the road.

Lino Rasmussen was one of them. He said he was at the back of his house after 9pm yesterday.

"I was puzzled because I came to the front and I saw flashing lights from my door, so I took a look outside and then I saw all the emergency services," he said.

Rasmussen said it's a quiet street and a good neighbourhood.

"That actually is scary ... you'd think it's out of the ordinary actually to see emergency services on your street as well."

Another neighbour, Cody Glover, only found out what had happened this morning after returning from a night shift. He said it's normally a safe neighbourhood.

"A bit of a shock really ... I've been here all my life," he said.

"Everybody gets along with each other around here, neighbours kind of know who's who, so it's definitely a shock."

A 39-year-old man was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today. He was believed to have known the victim.

- RNZ