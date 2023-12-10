Why vape users are being told to stock up, the big job on the Government’s list this week and Qatar not giving up efforts on peace between Israel and Gaza in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / Face Nation / NZHerald

A driveway dispute between two elderly Dunedin neighbours reached boiling point when one entered the other’s home and beat him with a bat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Saddleview Pl in Fairfield at 10.20am yesterday after a man was assaulted in his own home.

The 82-year-old man was at home when his neighbour, a 74-year-old, man entered his home and attacked him using a bat.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said staff responded with one ambulance and treated one patient on the scene, who was then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

The assault was due to an ongoing dispute between the two men over their shared driveway, Bond said.

The 74-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and will appear in court this morning.

The investigation was ongoing.

