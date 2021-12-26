Nearly 50 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in Aotearoa

Princess Anne's husband tests positive for Covid. Video / Sunrise

Forty-seven people are battling Covid-19 in hospital and seven are in ICU or HCU in Aotearoa.

While the holiday season continues, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that 39 people were in hospitals in the Auckland region with Covid, two in the Waikato and four in Tauranga.

The average age of current hospitalisations in Aotearoa 55.

After a break from reporting the latest Covid numbers on Christmas Day, the ministry said there were 126 new community cases from the last two days - and seven Omicron cases in MIQ.

Community cases include 88 in Auckland, 17 in Waikato, six in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes, and one each in Taranaki and Northland.

There were also two cases in Gisborne - these were announced by Tairāwhiti DHB on Thursday afternoon but weren't formally added to the tally until Sunday, due to Tairāwhiti data reporting issues.

Both cases are linked to a case in Tauranga and are isolating at home.

For those that do start feeling sick over summer, or have been exposed to a Covid-19 case, the Ministry of Health advice is to stay at home, contact Healthline and get tested.

Even if you're travelling, this advice remains relatively the same.

The ministry's website says those who have been exposed, or who start to feel sick while away from home should contact Healthline or check the Healthpoint website for details of local health professionals who can advise whether and where you should be tested.

"If you are advised to get a test, please do so as soon as possible; do not wait until you get home to get tested. If you are symptomatic, isolate until you receive your test result," it says.

For people who test positive for Covid-19 while on holiday, a health official will discuss your relevant circumstances and advise you as to what you should do.

This could be to stay where you are, make plans to isolate elsewhere or to return directly to your home, the Ministry of Health's website says.

"If you are unable to return home safely, you will be supported to isolate in accordance with the Covid-19 Care in the Community programme."

The ministry said if it is safe for you to return to your home, you will only be able to do this if you or a whānau member are driving.

"You must not use public transport or undertake any long-distance road travel that requires an overnight stay or inter-island travel. You should drive directly to your home, making as few stops as possible and minimising your contact with other people.

"Remember to scan wherever you go, wear a face covering when not in the car, and maintain social distancing in public spaces. If you are using a borrowed or rental car, you will need to advise the car owner or car rental service so they can take steps to thoroughly clean the vehicle afterwards."

The ministry also reported yesterday that 80 per cent of Māori are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This follows 454,492 of eligible Māori now having received their second dose.