A senior naval officer is facing one charge of assault against a subordinate. Photo / Qiuyi Tan

A naval police officer has been charged with common assault against a subordinate.

The senior non-commissioned officer faces one charge of assaulting the subordinate on board naval ship HMNZS Canterbury last February.

The officer pleaded not guilty before Judge Kevin Riordan and a military panel at the Court Martial of New Zealand, held at the Devonport Naval Base this morning.

Judge Riordan granted the defendant interim name suppression until the verdict is delivered.

