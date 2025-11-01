A fire has caused the closure of State Highway 1, near the Buchanans Rd intersection. Photo / Google Maps

A house fire on the outskirts of Christchurch this afternoon has closed State Highway 1.

The fire caused the closure of SH1 near the Buchanans Rd intersection in Hei Hei.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) advised road users to follow the directions of emergency services or, if possible, avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the blaze at 4.30pm, and everyone has been accounted for.