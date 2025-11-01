Advertisement
Updated

Lamborghini bursts into flames after crash on Remuera Rd in Auckland

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Emergency services in action as they work to douse the burning Lamborghini in Remuera.

A Lamborghini burst into flames in an affluent Auckland suburb this afternoon after a crash.

Emergency services were seen on a street in Remuera as they attempted to extinguish the blaze coming from the luxury sports car.

In a video supplied to the Herald, traffic can be seen building

