Emergency services in action as they work to douse the burning Lamborghini in Remuera.

A Lamborghini burst into flames in an affluent Auckland suburb this afternoon after a crash.

Emergency services were seen on a street in Remuera as they attempted to extinguish the blaze coming from the luxury sports car.

In a video supplied to the Herald, traffic can be seen building up around the two-vehicle crash as the wind blew smoke towards the surrounding homes.

A signpost was bent on the footpath, and debris from the vehicles was strewn across the road.

A witness described the incident as a “crazy scene”.