Police said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Remuera Rd and Cotter Ave about 2.10pm.
There were no reported injuries in relation to the incident.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the crash and responded with one fire truck from Remuera.
On the crew’s arrival, no one was trapped in either vehicle.
The spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished shortly afterwards.
Police said the road was blocked for a period of time while emergency services were in attendance and diversions were in place.
