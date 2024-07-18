This photograph shows the difference a fence can make when it comes to the effect of livestock access on native forest regeneration. The Natural Heritage Fund covers that sort of environmental work.

This photograph shows the difference a fence can make when it comes to the effect of livestock access on native forest regeneration. The Natural Heritage Fund covers that sort of environmental work.

Gisborne District Council is encouraging groups to apply for the Natural Heritage Fund which offers up to $100,000 a year for projects safeguarding indigenous biodiversity on private land/whenua Māori.

“Help preserve our natural heritage!!” is the headline for a council social media post on it.

“Due to high demand, we strongly encourage getting in touch early and including all relevant information.

“There are some changes to the fund, including a cap of $20,000 for a single project,” the council said.

Applications close on August 20.