Gisborne District Council is encouraging groups to apply for the Natural Heritage Fund which offers up to $100,000 a year for projects safeguarding indigenous biodiversity on private land/whenua Māori.
“Help preserve our natural heritage!!” is the headline for a council social media post on it.
“Due to high demand, we strongly encourage getting in touch early and including all relevant information.
“There are some changes to the fund, including a cap of $20,000 for a single project,” the council said.
Applications close on August 20.