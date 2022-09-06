National housing spokesman Chris Bishop. Photo / NZME

The National Party is urging the Auditor-General to conduct an inquiry into emergency housing in Rotorua.

Housing spokesman Chris Bishop said he had written to Auditor-General John Ryan today urging him to conduct an inquiry into the matters raised by TVNZ's Sunday Programme, Golden Mile, which aired on September 4.

The programme further highlighted the emergency housing crisis in the city following extensive reporting from the Rotorua Daily Post.

"The story focused on emergency housing in the city, and in particular housing managed by provider Visions of a Helping Hand," Bishop said today.

Fenton St in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

"Housing Minister Megan Woods indicated on NewstalkZB today that she was not opposed to the matter being investigated further. While it is welcome that Police and DIA may be making inquiries, we believe it would be appropriate for the Auditor-General to investigate."

Bishop said a significant amount of public money was paid to providers of emergency accommodation and the New Zealand public deserved to know it was being spent appropriately and that there is Government oversight of such expenditure.

"The matters raised by the Sunday programme suggest that Government oversight of the contracts it has with the providers of emergency housing is lacking.

"In December 2021, Mr Ryan raised concerns about the Ministry of Social Development's funding of private rental properties for emergency housing.

"We believe it is important that public confidence in the Government's provision of emergency housing is maintained, and to ensure that an independent investigation by the Office of the Auditor-General is appropriate," Bishop said.

Asked to respond to allegations in the Sunday broadcast, Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust chairman Eruera Maxted said it was important to respect the privacy and dignity of the whānau.

"Irrespective of the allegations I can assure you that due process is always followed due to the high scrutiny we are under."

He said the charity would "support any investigation" into emergency housing contractors.

"Visions provide a raft of housing support through the housing continuum and funding received is relevant to these services provided."

It employed 47 staff and procurement was in line with "all other government contracts."

He said none of the Visions contracted motels should be closed.

Maxted said Visions was currently supporting 150 households that had moved from contracted emergency housing into houses.

Ardern told TVNZ Breakfast this week that motels being used as emergency housing was not ideal but was a better alternative to cars and garages and she still had confidence in housing minister Megan Woods to handle it.