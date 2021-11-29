National Party leadership: MPs arrive at caucus meeting, Simon Bridges confident

National MP Simon Bridges hit back at his demotion by leader Judith Collins last night, calling it 'truly desperate'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges, who is again contesting the leadership, says he is feeling "really good" heading into today's caucus decision.

National MPs are arriving at Parliament today, ahead of the leadership vote in a caucus meeting starting at 3pm.

The party's leadership was catapulted in chaos after then-leader Judith Collins summarily demoted Simon Bridges last week.

Shellshocked, MPs went into a hastily called caucus the next morning and cast a vote of no confidence in her. Deputy Shane Reti became interim leader and today was set down for the vote.

Today's contest appears to be a showdown between Bridges and political novice Chris Luxon, who seems to have an edge in support from the caucus.

Bridges, arriving at Wellington Airport this morning, had a positive attitude despite the ructions of last week and most pundits giving Luxon the edge.

"Really good, I think it's gonna be a good day, a good day for the National Party," he said.

"That's because I think we'll draw a line under the past, be able to really take a government focus on what matters to New Zealanders and the solutions that are required and I think win the next election.

"So I feel really good about today."

Finance spokesperson Michael Woodhouse was not revealing who he might support.

"We don't talk about what goes on in the caucus room ... we'll just see what the options are ... that'll be for the collective wisdom of the caucus to decide," he said.

He said he was sure it would be a good day and "follow the usual script".

"It is important that we get back to focusing on the things that matter to New Zealanders so we'll get through this today and I look forward to doing just that."