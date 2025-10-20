Advertisement
MetService warns of heavy rain and gales as spring weather turns wild

David Williams
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
MetService Severe Weather Warning: October 20th-24th 2025. Video / MetService

The South Island is continuing to feel the damaging effects of the wild weather with reports of pine trees crashing down over main roads overnight.

Extensive orange weather warnings remain in effect across most of the South Island and lower North Island.

Several key roads remain closed this morning,

Save