Meanwhile, more erratic spring weather is forecast to sweep New Zealand this week.

MetService forecaster Devlin Lynden told the Herald a band of heavy rain and strong winds was forecast to move up the South Island’s west coast today, then on to the North Island.

Is that another front coming?🧐



More heavy rain and strong winds on the way as another front moves up the country from early tomorrow morning🌧💨



🟠🟡Warnings and Watches issued for various areas



Heavy rain warnings are in place for Grey, Tasman and the Nelson Lakes District until 1pm and for the Tararua Range until 5pm.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Grey, Tasman and the Nelson Lakes District until 1pm and for the Tararua Range until 5pm.

Strong wind warnings are in place for Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District and Marlborough until late this afternoon.

Gales of up to 130km/h have been forecast for the affected regions.

Lynden said most of the North Island would start the day with drizzly conditions with a lot of cloud.

“If you look down south of Whanganui, in the Manawatū and Wairarapa regions, they will be pretty cloudy all day with more significant rainfall in the afternoon.

“But as that feature continues to move up the North Island during the day, we’re expecting to see a clearance for those regions in the evening.”

Remarkably active weather will be the theme this week.



Expect 2⃣ rounds of impactful, disruptive weather, including a real concern for damaging wind.



The first will be today & tomorrow, with more Thursday.@MetService for watches & warnings.



Red = forecast of 100+ km/h. pic.twitter.com/Qbm0A6ITGJ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 19, 2025

What’s in store for the lead-up to the long weekend?

Lynden said New Zealand was in a strong spring pattern of “bouts of rain every few days”.

“As we look ahead, Wednesday is an average kind of day. It will be cloudy, windy but nothing too significant.”

However, by Thursday, a low-pressure system would make its way up from the south.

“It will drive some very strong winds for the South Island as well as some very significant rainfall for the west coast of the South Island,” Lynden said.

“By late Thursday, early Friday, that rain is expected to move north and affect places in the North Island.

“On Friday, that rain is expected to move on and we are left with a dry day in most areas.”

