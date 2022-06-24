Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

National Party leader Christopher Luxon's first six months - and what's next

8 minutes to read
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Marty Melville

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Marty Melville

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has ticked over the six-month mark since he became leader and declared he was the "reset" the party needed to "put the baggage behind" it. He spoke to the Weekend

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.