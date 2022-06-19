Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: PM Jacinda Ardern may regret writing off the Tauranga byelection as a lost cause

5 minutes to read
Labour's Tinetti is vying for the Tauranga seat.

Claire Trevett
By
Political editor

OPINION:

It pays not to over-interpret byelection results, but when it comes to the Tauranga byelection both National and Labour should bear something in mind.

Labour should not too easily dismiss the result as a

