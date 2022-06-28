National MP Simon O'Connor speaks about removing the anti-abortion social media post. Video / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he asked Simon O'Connor to remove the anti-abortion social media post he made because it was being interpreted in the media and public as the entire party's view.

Luxon told AM this morning that the post was insensitive to women.

Speaking about the issue on TVNZ, Luxon also said that their was a range of views and opinions in the party.

"But the National Party position is very clear. We're not revisiting or re-litigating those laws," he said.

"Given the distress of Roe vs Wade it was important that woman in New Zealand have certainty that there will be no change to the funding and the laws on abortion going forward."

Luxon was also asked if he has ever had to speak to the Tamaki MP about any of his other posts, including one he made in support of Bethlehem College's statement of belief that marriage should be able to be stated as just between one man and one woman.

In response, Luxon said that on that issue O'Connor was entitled to his view.

"Look, he's entitled to express his view on an issue like that, in this last case it was being interpreted as the National Party position and being talked about widely in the media and amongst the public as being such and that's what I wanted to clear up," said Luxon.

National MP Simon O'Connor acknowledged that the post was a misstep but stood by his views. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Saturday when the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision on abortion, O'Connor posted "today is a good day".

He went on to say he is "pro life" and stands by his views that the Supreme Court decision made for a good day but acknowledged that the post was "a misstep".

After a discussion with Luxon and looking at the comments of the post, O'Connor agreed that it was a good idea to take it down.

"The comments were just spiralling. It was getting worse and worse and it was very clear to me that people were distressed and it was important to pull that back," said O'Connor.

On a public petition calling for O'Connor to step down, Luxon acknowledged that he and O'Connor had already talked about the issue.

Luxon spoke of his pro-life position, but he wanted that choice to be available in New Zealand.

He acknowledged that this was a very personal issue and that each circumstance was different.

"I want women to know that these laws are not changing.

"You can hold a personal view or a different position but actually represent the interests of all New Zealanders - and that's my job."