Gerry Brownlee was driving one of the two cars involved in this crash. Video / Supplied

National MP Gerry Brownlee says he is thankful no one was injured after he was in a minor car crash in Wellington.

Two cars collided at the corner of Taranaki and Vivian Sts just after 7am today.

Brownlee told NZME he was thankful no-one was hurt, but did not want to comment further.

He told Stuff he wasn't sure how the crash happened, but he would still go to work.

"It'll all be sorted out in the next few days."

Brownlee was MP for the Christchurch electorate of Ilam from 1999 to 2020, but is now a list MP.

Police said they were called to the crash about 7.20am.

There were no reports of injuries.